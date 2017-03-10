Story highlights Conservatives want an earlier rollback of a Medicaid expansion under Obamacare

The Affordable Care Act provision sunsets in 2020 and the right wants it shortened to 2017

(CNN) Republican congressional leaders are rejecting Friday any hint from the White House that they should disrupt their carefully crafted bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

After CNN reported Thursday night that President Donald Trump was open to moving up the sunset of the Medicaid expansion up from 2020 to the end of this year, GOP leaders supporting the bill aren't biting.

"I think right now that would be very difficult to do," Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy told reporters in a news conference Friday morning on Capitol Hill.

Republican leaders in Congress warn that making changes to the Medicaid provision could seriously imperil the legislation among more moderate members. The insinuation is also that members of the White House have worked hand-and-hand with Hill leaders to negotiate this package and they are aware of the political realities.

