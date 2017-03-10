Pelosi: Comey needs to dispel 'mythology' of Trump wiretap allegation

Story highlights President Donald Trump accused then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping him last year

The White House on Sunday asked Congress to investigate

(CNN) House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Friday that FBI Director James Comey needs to dispel any "mythology" about wiretapping Trump Tower if the allegation is false.

"Theoretically, do I think that a director of the FBI who knows for a fact that something is mythology but (is) misleading to the American people, and he should set the record straight? Yes, I do think he should say that, publicly," Pelosi said Friday at the Monitor Breakfast in Washington, hosted by the Christian Science Monitor.

Pelosi and other "Gang of Eight" House and Senate leaders with the most access to classified information met with Comey at the Capitol on Thursday -- two days after the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee accused him of possibly withholding information from them.

But Pelosi and others have been tight-lipped since Thursday's meeting, refusing to say whether any evidence was presented on Trump's wire-tapping allegation.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes told CNN's Manu Raju on Friday, "We are very interested in looking into anything to do with FISA, especially FISA on Americans," a reference to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. "But we are waiting to get information back."