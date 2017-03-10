These Muslim Americans approve of the travel ban

When I read about some of the people in the administration who pushed for this travel ban, then I'm concerned. ... But I certainly believe and hope that Mr. Trump is a businessman. He knows. He does business in the UAE and Middle East. What I would say to him is that Muslims represent 1.6 billion people in the world. I'm a patriotic American citizen so I want to look and see America is No. 1 in the world, but I think you can do that by reaching out to the people and not keeping them all out.