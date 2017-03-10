These Muslim Americans approve of the travel ban
Updated 4:50 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017
Bolingbrook, Illinois (CNN)As part of an ongoing conversation with Trump voters, CNN is talking to supporters across the country about why they supported him and whether they still do.
This week, Muslim Pakistani-Americans gave us their views on the revised travel ban that rolled out this week.
Dr. Waqas Khan
Why he supports President Trump: Khan says, "I identify myself as American first. I really love this country a lot and to me Donald Trump appeared to be the most patriotic candidate that I've seen so far."
Age: 37
Occupation: Doctor of internal medicine
Political leaning: Lifelong Democrat turned Republican Trump supporter
Talat Rashid
Why he supports President Trump: Rashid says Trump's "message resonated with everything I believe, and when he is America first, this was why I stood behind him, because he wants to make sure America is strong."
Age: 62
Occupation: Vice president at a manufacturing company
Political leaning: Lifelong Republican and Trump supporter
Saleem Sheikh
Why he likes President Trump: Sheikh says, "Mr. Trump does have some very good qualities. One particular quality that I like about him is that he's a businessman and business people know-how to make peace. He can reach out across the aisle and negotiate a deal."
Age: 67
Occupation: Retired engineer
Political leaning: Lifelong Republican who voted for Hillary Clinton