Melania Trump settles in as first lady

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Updated 9:53 AM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

The Twitter account of first lady Melania Trump posted this photo Friday, March 2, of Trump reading a book to children at New York-Presbyterian Hospital. "Honoring children #worldbookday," the tweet said.
Trump, bottom right, arrives at a joint session of Congress to hear a speech by her husband, President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, February 28.
The President kisses his wife as they are introduced during a rally in Melbourne, Florida, on Saturday, February 18.
The first lady walks with Sara Netanyahu at the White House on Wednesday, February 15. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington to strengthen US-Israel relations after some strained years during the Obama administration.
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Lonnie Bunch, director of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talks with Trump and Netanyahu as they tour the museum in Washington on February 15.
Trump and Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tour the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Florida, on Saturday, February 11. It was Trump's first solo public appearance as first lady.
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The first lady shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe before boarding Air Force One with her husband on Friday, February 10. The Trumps hosted the Abes at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
The Trumps arrive at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, February 5. The Trumps were attending a Super Bowl party at the club.
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
The Trumps arrive for a Red Cross Gala at their Mar-a-Lago estate on Saturday, February 4.
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
The first lady walks across the tarmac to greet well-wishers in West Palm Beach on Friday, February 3.
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
Trump gives a speech during one of the inaugural balls in Washington on Friday, January 20.
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
The first lady dances with her husband at an inaugural ball on January 20.
The first lady leaves the President&#39;s Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
The first lady leaves the President's Room of the Senate after her husband was sworn into office on January 20.
Washington (CNN)From childhood in Slovenia to the catwalks of Paris and a penthouse in Manhattan, one place Melania Trump never imagined she would end up is the White House. A new CNN documentary premiering Friday night takes a closer look at the first lady, and how she has emerged as one of the most compelling figures of the Trump administration.

"I see in some ways the same the same expression on her face at every moment," says Michael D'Antonio, author of "The Truth About Trump." "And to some degree, I feel great empathy for her because it would be hard to be the one who's the subject of so much attention, and who knows that everyone is trying to figure out what's going on inside of you, when all you really want is to be a private person."
The special explores Trump's early years, and her close ties to her family, whose influence helped shape who she is today and with whom she still spends a great deal of time. Melania herself is fiercely devoted to her own son, choosing to live in New York City so 10-year-old Barron Trump can finish the year at his Manhattan private school without disruption. A full-time move to the White House is anticipated in June.
While unconventional for a first lady, Melania's decision to remain primarily in New York, occasionally commuting to Washington, is indicative of an independent streak. According to first lady historian Carl Sferrazza Anthony, her mystique and her rare public appearances exude a certain degree of strength.
    "Melania Trump is, to my imagination, emerging as rather a Mona Lisa of first ladies. Because it is by her appearance and her posture that she seems to signal a strong impression; it's a centered quality. It's an independent quality," he said.
    That independence also extends at times to her marriage to President Donald Trump, a polarizing figure with a giant personality, who by many accounts recognizes and respects the opinion of his wife.
    The couple wed 12 years ago in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Palm Beach estate. Last October, Melania Trump talked to CNN's Anderson Cooper about her marriage.
    "We are very strong, we are two independent people, thinking on their own, and we have a very open conversation. And I think that's very healthy for the relationship," she said.
    Author D'Antonio reveals in the documentary he has witnessed private moments between Trump and his wife, and he believes it's the challenge Melania brings to her husband that keeps the spark alive.
    "I think he needs someone who can be playful, who can challenge him a little bit, who might not be frightened of him. I don't think Melania is a bit afraid of him," he said.
    As for what's ahead for Melania Trump, those who know her best tell CNN not to underestimate the power and possibilities the first lady has before her, and the potential for a surge in popularity.
    A recent CNN/ORC poll, showing a sharp uptick in her favorability rating since her husband took office, indicating Americans are starting to feel a connection to Melania the more they get to know her. Fifty-two percent of Americans now have a favorable impression of the first lady; one year ago, that number was a 26%.
    "Melania Trump: The Making of a First Lady" takes a comprehensive look who she is, what she believes, and what lies ahead. Tune in for the special report, Friday night at 9 p.m. and midnight ET/PT.