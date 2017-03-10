Melania Trump settles in as first lady

Watch CNN Special Report 'Melania Trump: The Making of a First Lady' on CNN Friday at 9 p.m. and midnight ET/PT.

Washington (CNN) From childhood in Slovenia to the catwalks of Paris and a penthouse in Manhattan, one place Melania Trump never imagined she would end up is the White House. A new CNN documentary premiering Friday night takes a closer look at the first lady, and how she has emerged as one of the most compelling figures of the Trump administration.

"I see in some ways the same the same expression on her face at every moment," says Michael D'Antonio, author of "The Truth About Trump." "And to some degree, I feel great empathy for her because it would be hard to be the one who's the subject of so much attention, and who knows that everyone is trying to figure out what's going on inside of you, when all you really want is to be a private person."

This picture provided by courtesy of Nena Bedek and taken in 1977 in Radenci, northeastern Slovenia, shows Melania as a child attending a fashion review.

The special explores Trump's early years, and her close ties to her family, whose influence helped shape who she is today and with whom she still spends a great deal of time. Melania herself is fiercely devoted to her own son, choosing to live in New York City so 10-year-old Barron Trump can finish the year at his Manhattan private school without disruption. A full-time move to the White House is anticipated in June.

While unconventional for a first lady, Melania's decision to remain primarily in New York, occasionally commuting to Washington, is indicative of an independent streak. According to first lady historian Carl Sferrazza Anthony, her mystique and her rare public appearances exude a certain degree of strength.

"Melania Trump is, to my imagination, emerging as rather a Mona Lisa of first ladies. Because it is by her appearance and her posture that she seems to signal a strong impression; it's a centered quality. It's an independent quality," he said.

