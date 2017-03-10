Story highlights Rep. Steve Womack now takes over the title of top voter

Rep. Justin Amash missed a vote while talking to reporters about health care

(CNN) One of the most vocal critics inside the House Republican Conference broke his streak of never missing a single vote in the House Friday after blasting House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican health care bill.

Rep. Justin Amash apologized to his followers on Twitter after missing his first vote in 4,293 while talking to a group of reporters outside the House chamber Friday.

Amash, who has dubbed the House Republican health care plan "Obamacare 2.0," was criticizing House Republican leaders for tightly controlling the crafting of the Obamacare replacement during an extended discussion with reporters.

At one point Amash, a House Freedom Caucus Member who was instrumental in former House Speaker John Boehner's departure in 2015, implied he wished he had Boehner back instead of Ryan.

