CNN to host town hall with HHS secretary Tom Price

Washington (CNN) A week after Republicans introduced a health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, CNN is set to host a town hall with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Wednesday, March 15.

The town hall, which will focus on the GOP's health care bill, will be moderated by CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Dana Bash.

Since its introduction this week, legislation from top GOP lawmakers to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act has drawn a flood of opposition from Republicans and Democrats in Congress and a range of health care leaders and industry stakeholders including doctors and major hospital groups.

While the bill's writers and the White House confidently insist that the plan will get passed, they have been far less eager to put their names on it . Price spoke during a White House press briefing Tuesday to publicly support the bill and explain why Congress should pass it.

"Our goal is absolutely to make certain that individuals have the opportunity to select their physician," Price told reporters.

