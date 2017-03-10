Congressman pays tribute to the Notorious B.I.G. on House floor

Story highlights Rep. Hakeem Jeffries rapped Notorious B.I.G.'s lyrics on the House floor

The legendary rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997

Washington (CNN) On the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.'s death, the lyrics of the legendary rapper echoed on Capitol Hill.

New York Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to Biggie Smalls Thursday night in a passionate speech on the House floor, hailing the artist's "rags-to-riches life story" as "the classic embodiment of the American dream."

"Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever," Jeffries said while standing next to a large printed portrait of the rapper.

Jeffries represents New York's 8th congressional district, which includes Brooklyn, where Biggie was born and raised.

"We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip-hop stars. His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G.. Where Brooklyn at?" Jeffries continued.

Read More