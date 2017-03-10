Governor slated to appear with Pence not fully behind GOP health care bill

Story highlights Bevin aligned himself with Sen. Rand Paul, who has been a fierce critic of the health care bill

An aide to Pence dismissed the idea that Bevin was standing against the bill

(CNN) Louisville, Ky. -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is slated to appear with Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday at an event meant to sell the health care proposal backed by President Donald Trump, but he himself is not fully behind the plan.

Speaking with reporters Friday, Bevin aligned himself with Sen. Rand Paul, the Kentucky Republican who has been a fierce critic of the health care bill.

"Senator Paul has ideas of things he thinks need to be a lot stronger," Bevin said. "He's not as impressed with what has currently been offered as some who have currently offered it. Truth be told, I'm not either, so I'm with him. I think there are things that need to be done."

Bevin added: "The system is broken. It has been broken for some time. It's quickly becoming insolvent. The beautiful thing is, nobody has the solution yet. It's still a work in progress."

Bevin later looked to clear up his comments, saying in a statement that he looks forward to a "frank and detailed discussion" of the legislation.

