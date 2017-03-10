Schiff: I haven't seen any evidence Obama admin wiretapped Trump

Story highlights Last Saturday, President Donald Trump accused then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping him

The administration has asked Congress to investigate but hasn't presented any evidence

Washington (CNN) A day after a secret FBI briefing, the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee told CNN Friday that they still have yet to see any evidence to back up President Donald Trump's stunning claims that the Obama administration spied on him.

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told CNN Friday that, after meeting with the FBI director, he has not "seen any evidence" to back Trump's claims that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration during the campaign.

"I think when (press secretary) Sean Spicer isn't even willing to talk about it, you know there's a real problem," said Rep. Adam Schiff, who was in a meeting with FBI Director James Comey Thursday night.

Asked if Comey is prepared to talk about the issue at a March 20 hearing before the committee, Schiff replied, "he certainly is prepared for the question, and I don't see any reason why he wouldn't answer it. He might even welcome the opportunity."

Rep. Devin Nunes, the GOP chairman of the committee, said that his panel has sent letters to "multiple agencies" to obtain records by next week ahead of the March 20 hearing. And he said that he still stands by his assertion from earlier this week that he has yet to see evidence confirming Trump's Saturday morning tweet that then-President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps to spy on him during the presidential campaign.

Read More