Schiff: I haven't seen any evidence Obama admin wiretapped Trump

Story highlights Last Saturday, President Donald Trump accused then-President Barack Obama of wiretapping him

The administration has asked Congress to investigate but hasn't presented any evidence

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told CNN Friday that, after meeting with the FBI director, he has not "seen any evidence" to back President Donald Trump's claims that he was wiretapped by the Obama administration during the campaign.

"I think when (press secretary) Sean Spicer isn't even willing to talk about it, you know there's a real problem," said Rep. Adam Schiff, who was in a meeting with FBI Director James Comey Thursday night.

Asked if Comey is prepared to talk about the issue, Schiff replied, "he certainly is prepared for the question, and I don't see any reason why he wouldn't answer it. He might even welcome the opportunity."

Schiff, a California Democrat, noted that it is still early in the investigation. On Thursday, he said the investigation into Trump's unverified allegations would be public.

"I think what Sean Spicer and the President wanted was to take this spurious claim and try to bury it in a closed hearing in the intelligence committee. We're not going to allow that to happen. We're going to air this very publicly," he told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

