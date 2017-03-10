Trump's hidden success

Story highlights Despite missteps, Donald Trump is notching victories for conservative Republicans, Zelizer writes

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and New America fellow, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Even with the strong jobs report and booming stock market, it is easy to look at President Trump and see total chaos.

Many days Americans wake up to learn about another bizarre tweet. They read about bitter internal dissension taking place in the White House and the endless tumult that characterizes the Oval Office. At times, it is unclear who is even running the show.

The Russia scandal has consumed much of the first half of his First Hundred Days -- with the scandal potentially about to get bigger -- while tea party Republicans are in an uproar about what they see as the "Obamacare Lite" that he is supporting as a replacement for the Affordable Care Act following its repeal.

The backlash against the health care proposal would seem to be the tip of the iceberg. There is a lot for conservatives to be frustrated about as they watch this presidency unfold. Yet looked at from a different perspective, President Trump is actually achieving many of their broader goals. Though sometimes hidden from view, the President has been taking a series of actions that will do great damage to the long-term goals of the Democratic Party.

If one accepts that Democrats are ultimately more committed to and dependent on a strong federal government, while Republicans would rather let free markets do much more of the work, then conservatives have a lot to celebrate.

