Fearless Girl: Get ready to rumble

Susan Antilla is an award-winning financial columnist and author of "Tales from the Boom-Boom Room: The Landmark Legal Battles that Exposed Wall Street's Shocking Culture of Sexual Harassment." She has written about Wall Street, securities regulation and gender discrimination for The New York Times, Bloomberg and TheStreet. You can follow her on Twitter @antillaview. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) You've got me thinking about women and power, Fearless Girl.

My generation is inclined to say goofy things like "Godspeed' to a girl like you, but I figure you'd be more amenable to a simple, "You go, girl."

Everyone is paying attention. You are a certifiable superstar in your lustrous bronze-ness, facing off against that bull in Manhattan's Bowling Green Park.

It's great that you're getting early experience confronting an animal so ferocious and pumped-up with testosterone, because I expect you'll be dealing with more of them once you're cashing a paycheck.

Still, I'm a tad worried that you're new at this in-your-face work and may not be properly armed. A lot of people, frankly, would rather you skipped back off to soccer practice and stopped getting your global sisters all worked up.