John Surtees: Motorsport mourns racing legend

(CNN) "A gentleman and a true legend."

The motorsport world has paid tribute to one its greatest all-round racers, John Surtees, who passed away Friday at the age of 83.

The British driver is the only man to have won a world title on both four wheels and two.

"Ferrari has lost one of its greatest drivers," said the Italian team, with which Surtees won the Formula One championship in 1964.

John Surtees, Motorsport legend and 1964 World Champion with Ferrari, passed away. Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/dVzAHSGo2A — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 10, 2017

The Englishman switched to F1 in 1960 after a stellar motorcycling career in which he won four 500cc world championships and three in the 350cc category with another Italian team, MV Agusta.