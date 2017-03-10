Breaking News

Pope sends more than $100,000 to destitute in war-torn Aleppo

By Delia Gallagher and Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 1:37 PM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

    Pope takes 12 refugees back to Vatican

Story highlights

  • Pope Francis has been regularly raising attention to the carnage in Syria
  • More than 100,000 people have been displaced in the Syrian city, a report said

Rome (CNN)Pope Francis made a generous donation to the needy in the war-ravaged Syrian city of Aleppo, the Vatican announced Friday.

"The Holy Father .... celebrated a Mass for Syria and has sent 100,000 euro ($106,000) to the poor of Aleppo," the Vatican said in a statement.
The ancient city has become a symbol of the war's brutality.
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Civilians wait to be bussed out of besieged areas of eastern Aleppo, Syria, as evacuations continue on Monday, December 19. A people-swap deal struck between rebels and Syrian government forces was set to begin over the weekend, but evacuations were temporarily put on hold after a number of buses were set on fire.
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Syrian pro-government forces wave to evacuees from the villages of Foua and Kefraya on December 19. While people were being bused out of Aleppo, safe passage was also given to people in areas held or besieged by rebels, the Aleppo Media Center activist group said.
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Militants burned at least five buses assigned to evacuate people in Aleppo on Sunday, December 18. Aleppo has been held by rebels for the past four years, but it is now almost entirely under government control.
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Buses drive through the Syrian government-controlled crossing of Ramoussa, on the southern outskirts of Aleppo, on December 18.
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Russian soldiers and Syrian pro-government forces look on as civilians and rebel fighters are evacuated from Aleppo on Friday, December 16. Evacuations began a day earlier under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Pro-government forces guard a convoy of buses and ambulances during the evacuation operation on December 16.
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    Civilians arrive in the opposition-controlled Khan al-Aassal region, to the west of Aleppo, on Thursday, December 15. Most of the civilians from Aleppo will be taken to a rebel-controlled area in the neighboring province of Idlib.
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    A wounded boy sits inside an ambulance during the evacuations on December 15.
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Staff members of the Syrian Red Crescent wait near ambulances as the evacuation operation gets underway on December 15.
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Buses line up to transport people away from eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    A woman leads family members toward the evacuation buses on December 15.
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    A woman in a wheelchair waits to board a bus during evacuations on December 15.
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    A member of the civil defense carries a wounded boy out of a hospital in eastern Aleppo on December 15.
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance in Aleppo on Wednesday, December 14.
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    A wounded woman is helped into the bed of a truck on December 14.
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Buses wait to evacuate people in Aleppo on December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Pro-government forces advance on December 14.
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Pro-government forces walk in the ancient Umayyad Mosque after capturing the area on Tuesday, December 13.
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrians depart a rebel-controlled area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo&#39;s Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    Syrian residents, fleeing violence in the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood, arrive in Aleppo's Fardos neighborhood on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    A Syrian child cooks in the street in a rebel-held area of Aleppo on December 13.
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Syrian civilians take food from a storage room that was formerly held by the opposition forces in eastern Aleppo's al-Kalasseh neighborhood on December 13.
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    Pro-government fighters wave from a truck as they pass civilians fleeing the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    A woman reacts as she evacuates the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood with her two children on December 13.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Syrians celebrate in a government-held district of Aleppo on Monday, December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol the al-Saleheen neighborhood in eastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Rebels in southeastern Aleppo target government forces with anti-aircraft weaponry on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Civilians flee the Sukkari neighborhood in southeastern Aleppo on December 12.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo&#39;s Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    Pro-government forces patrol Aleppo's Sheikh Saeed district on December 12 after it was recaptured from rebel forces.
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    In this handout photo from the International Committee for the Red Cross, women displaced from eastern Aleppo gather at a shelter in the village of Jibreen, south of Aleppo, on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Smoke rises from the Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood on December 12.
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Civilians from eastern Aleppo stream into a government checkpoint at the al-Hawoz street roundabout on Saturday, December 10.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Rebel fighters take aim at pro-government positions in Aleppo on Friday, December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Syrian rebels walk down a street in eastern Aleppo on December 9.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo&#39;s al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    Clouds of smoke billow from eastern Aleppo's al-Shaar neighborhood on Monday, December 5.
    It has endured brutal fighting during the six-year Syrian conflict, and the warfare has caused many deaths and injuries, widespread displacement and massive damage.
    The Pope has been publicly raising attention and awareness to the plight of Syrians caught in the conflict since his election in 2013.
    UN report on Aleppo

    The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, a body established in August 2011 by the UN Human Rights Council, focused on the violence in the Aleppo region in its latest report, issued March 1. It covers the period from mid-July to late December.
    In that time, citizens were "not just caught in the line of fire. More often than not, they were the target," the report said, and "hospitals, orphanages, markets, schools and homes were all but obliterated."
    "Much of Aleppo, once Syria's biggest city and its commercial and cultural centre and a UNESCO World Heritage site, has been reduced to rubble. More than 100,000 people have been displaced and are struggling to survive," the report said.

    CNN's Delia Gallagher reported from Rome. CNN's Joe Sterling reported and wrote from Atlanta.