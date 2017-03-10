Story highlights Thousands in Kentucky wonder how their insurance will change, if they can keep it

More than 1.3 million Kentuckians are on Medicaid, a third thanks to its expansion

(CNN) As Congress debates the future of Obamacare, hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians are waiting to find out how their health insurance could change -- or whether they can keep it at all.

"When I got pregnant, I didn't have insurance," said Alondra Toribio, 24, who has a 3-year-old son. "I was looking at a $600 visit for whenever I was pregnant."

For the single mother, now making just over $1,000 a month while working for a Head Start program, the expense of raising a child is overwhelming. Toribio, of Owensboro, said her current employer offers insurance, but the employee contribution would eat up more than half her take-home pay.

"If I were to get that insurance," she said, "I would only come home with like $100 a week."

Both she and her son have health insurance thanks to the Affordable Care Act's expansion of Medicaid benefits to millions of Americans who couldn't previously qualify.

