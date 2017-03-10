Are nuts healthy?

Story highlights Eating nuts daily can cut risk of heart disease by nearly 30%

Walnuts have a significant amount of essential omega-3 fatty acids

(CNN) Yes, nuts are a very healthy snack food and pack a big bang for the bite in terms of their nutrients.

Nuts are rich in heart-healthy polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats, which lower LDL or "bad" cholesterol; plus, they are a good source of phytosterols, compounds that help lower blood cholesterol.

They are packed with fiber, protein, vitamins and minerals, including folate, vitamin E, potassium and magnesium.

Walnuts are a winner among nuts, because unlike their siblings, they have a significant amount of essential omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for skin health. They also contain the most antioxidants compared with other nuts, according to a study from the American Chemical Society.

Because they are high in fat, nuts are also calorie-dense. A small handful goes a long way. But the fat, along with protein, is satiating and helps slow rises in blood sugar. That can prevent cravings for sweets and other carbohydrate-rich foods. In fact, research suggests that nuts may help with appetite control , which can prevent weight gain or even help with weight loss.

