Breaking News

Tiger Woods pulls out of Arnold Palmer Invitational with back injury

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 6:51 AM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

tiger woods exclusive 4 days dubai past present future living golf march 2017 spc_00015513
tiger woods exclusive 4 days dubai past present future living golf march 2017 spc_00015513

    JUST WATCHED

    4 days with Tiger Woods

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(18 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Another injury setback for Woods
  • Has "no timetable" for a return to golf
  • Woods disappointed not to "honor" Palmer
  • "The King" passed away in September

(CNN)It would have been the perfect way to honor a close friend and golfing legend, but Tiger Woods has pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament after failing to recover from a back injury.

Woods has not played since withdrawing from last month's Dubai Desert Classic because of back spasms, part of a recurring injury that has plagued his career for the best part of three years and resulted in multiple surgeries.
Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

    JUST WATCHED

    Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal? 01:35
What&#39;s the best shot Tiger Woods ever hit?
What's the best shot Tiger Woods ever hit?

    JUST WATCHED

    What's the best shot Tiger Woods ever hit?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What's the best shot Tiger Woods ever hit? 01:01
Woods said there was "no timetable" for his return but told his website "treatments are continuing and going well."
    The latest setback casts serious doubt on the 14-time major champion's appearance in the upcoming Masters, 20 years after he won his first major there as a 21-year-old.
    READ: Tiger Woods -- pain and glory
    Read More
    READ: Tiger Woods' note to his younger self
    READ: 'I'll never feel great again,' says Woods
    "Unfortunately, due to ongoing rest and rehabilitation on my back, I won't be able to play in this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational," Woods, 41, said in the statement.
    "I'm especially disappointed because I wanted to be at Bay Hill to help honor Arnold. This is one event I didn't want to skip. Arnold has meant so much to me and my family; I thought of him as a close friend.
    "He will be greatly missed and can never truly be replaced."
    Palmer, a golfing icon and seven-time major winner, died aged 87 in September last year shortly before the Ryder Cup.
    Woods, an eight-time winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida, returned to golf in December following a 15-month lay-off from the game.
    He missed the cut in his 2017 opener at Torrey Pines, and withdrew after a first-round 77 in Dubai. He also pulled out of a scheduled news conference at the Genesis Open at Riviera in aid of his foundation to rest his back.
    Before the Dubai event, Woods told CNN he feared he would never play again after the "dark times" of injury.
    Visit cnn.com/golf for more news and videos
    The Arnold Palmer Invitational begins on March 16, just 20 days before the Masters.