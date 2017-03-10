Story highlights Angry fans threaten players and their families

PSG were favorites to progress

Barca scored three late goals to reach last eight

(CNN) After a shocking Champions League defeat in Barcelona, Paris St. Germain players were confronted by hostile supporters on their return to the French capital.

Angry fans threatened PSG's players and families in what the club described as an "extremely hostile and aggressive climate" at Bourget Airport, north of Paris.

The French champions had suffered a 6-5 aggregate loss in Europe's premier cup competition Wednesday, with Barcelona overturning the biggest deficit in Champions League history to progress to the quarterfinals.

PSG won the first leg 4-0 and Unai Emery's team were favorites to reach the last eight.

But Barcelona struck three times after the 88th minute in the second leg at Camp Nou to complete an incredible comeback, sparking incredulous reaction from around the world.

