(CNN) Billy Ray Cyrus has sent social media into conspiracy mode.

The country singer -- and father of Miley Cyrus -- posted a picture on his Instagram late Thursday that has people wondering if Miss Cyrus is now Mrs. Hemsworth.

"I'm so happy...you are happy," wrote Cyrus, next to a photo of his daughter smiling in a white dress.

I'm so happy...you are happy @mileycyrus. A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:05pm PST

Many "Smilers" took this as confirmation that the 24-year-old singer quietly wed her long-time fiance, Liam Hemsworth.

"Omg if you got married i am so happy for you girlie @MileyCyrus," one user wrote.

