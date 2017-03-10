(CNN) Sarah Michelle Gellar showed love for her Scooby Gang on the 20th Anniversary of the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" series premiere.

"20 years ago today, I had the greatest privilege to bring Buffy to your TV screens for the first time," Gellar wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "It was a long and challenging road to get there. First the movie, then a passed over pilot presentation, and eventually a mid season time slot on a little known network. That first season, we liked to think of ourselves as the little show that could."

"Buffy the Vampire Slayer" premiered March 10, 1997 on The WB network and aired there for five seasons. The final two seasons aired on UPN.

"While we knew the potential, I don't think any of us saw the lasting impact our show would have," Gellar added. "As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more."

The cult favorite, created by Joss Whedon, was praised for having a strong female protagonist and has been credited for helping revive genre television.

