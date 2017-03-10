'American Crime,' 'Shots Fired' tackle challenge of topical drama

(CNN) Race and policing. Immigration. Sex trafficking. Privatized prisons. Abortion. School choice.

The major networks are tackling several hot-button issues this month in primetime series, although with decidedly mixed results.

"American Crime," ABC's version of a premium cable drama, returns with a third season that addresses Mexican workers coming across the U.S. border as well as sex trafficking.

Fox, meanwhile, will introduce "Shots Fired," a series that seeks to be equally provocative -- built as it is around the shooting death of a white college student by an African American cop, unleashing racial discord. The ensuing investigation, by a Justice Department attorney and former cop, also touches upon such matters as privatized prisons and questions about integration at the local schools.

The contrast between these shows, however, highlights the challenges networks face when consciously trying to offer series that feel provocative and, for lack of a better term, "cable-like." Having the two premiere 10 days apart demonstrates that being topical, in an organic manner, can be a lot harder than it looks.

