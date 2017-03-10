Breaking News

Appreciating classics: Prewar Bentley 'Bobtail' could fetch $7.5m at auction

By John McIlroy, CNN

Updated 7:26 AM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

The 4½ Litre Bentley is expected to fetch as much as $7.5 million when it comes under the hammer.&lt;br /&gt;
The car tackled the Le Mans 24 Hours twice, finishing third in 1929.&lt;br /&gt;
Cars like the Bentley 4½ Litre attract such huge sums because of their rarity, but also the stories that come with them.
This Bentley has strong appeal because it was driven by many of the famous &quot;Bentley boys&quot; racers.
The values of vintage and classic cars show how the market is almost as rarefied as the art world.
This Ferrari 250 GT SWB could well beat even the Bentley&#39;s price, with an estimate of $10 million.&lt;br /&gt;
It won the Platinum Award at the 2015 FCA International Meet and at the 2016 Cavallino Classic.
The 1950 Ferrari 166 MM Barchetta by Touring has an estimated price of$8 million to $10 million.
This award-winning 166 MM is a veteran that raced the Mille Miglia in 1951 and 1953 as well as the Pebble Beach Road Races.
  • A prewar Bentley "Bobtail" racer is up for auction with an asking price of $6.5 million to $7.5 million
  • Classic cars have appreciated rapidly in value, making them an enjoyable investment

(CNN)More car manufacturers than ever are targeting the super-rich, developing even faster "hypercars" that cost well over a million dollars apiece, or offering bespoke tailoring and customization of vehicles that can rack up similar price tags.

Wealthy car fans can feed their habit with these high-performance technological marvels or customize their new vehicle to their own desires.
But hardcore collectors go beyond modern motoring and bid for the classics.
    This weekend, the latest RM Sotheby's auction in Amelia Island, Florida, will showcase just how strong the market is for slices of automotive history.
    A car with soul

    Having the latest supercar has its appeal, of course. But spending two, three, four or even five times the price of a Bugatti Chiron can get you more than just limited-edition appeal; it buys heritage, providence and soul.
    One of the stars of the Amelia Island auction is a Bentley that illustrates this point perfectly.
    It's a prewar, 4½ Liter racer, created by the British manufacturer's founder, W.O. Bentley, to give his drivers a better chance in the famous Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race.
    The particular car is known as the "Bobtail" because of the rear bodywork Bentley crafted to help it slip through the air on the Le Mans circuit's long straights.
    And while it retired with a cracked chassis frame on its first attempt at the race in 1928, it returned 12 months later to claim a podium finish as part of a Bentley 1-2-3-4.
    The prewar Bentley &quot;Bobtail.&quot;
    The prewar Bentley "Bobtail."
    The history of classic cars is a minefield, and can be particularly troublesome when it comes to prewar creations, doubly so if they were employed in the ruthless world of motorsport.
    Indeed, Sotheby's own documentation on the car admits that while it is listed with both a chassis and engine number, it may have had an entire chassis frame change after its first Le Mans outing.
    Read: 'World's first sports car' sells for $657K
    But enough is known about the rest of its life -- its ownership history and some of the famous "Bentley boys" racers who took the wheel -- for the car to command an estimated price between $6.5 million and $7.5 million when it comes under the hammer this weekend.
    Nor, it must be said, is the 4½ Litre likely to be the most expensive vehicle at Amelia Island.
    A pair of Ferraris -- a 1950 166 MM Barchetta by Touring, and a 1961 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti -- are listed with estimates that are a couple of million dollars higher than the British prewar special.
    A 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti.
    A 1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta by Scaglietti.

    Classic car revival

    The classic car auction market has not always been this buoyant. In the 1970s you could pick up troublesome, unloved Italian sports cars relatively cheaply.
    Even the rare Ferrari 250 GTO was a hard vehicle to shift; some changed hands for $10,000 or less.
    These days, you'd be looking at a bill of at least $40 million for a GTO, assuming one of the 39 genuine examples was up for sale in the first place.
    The GTO's appreciating value is at the extreme end of the market trend, but it is not unique.
    This has made investment in classic automobiles the sort of cast-iron banker of an investment that attracts people who've made money by being able to spot, well, cast-iron bankers of investments.
    Read: Behind the wheel of the resurrected Jaguar XKSS
    A vintage car -- particularly anything with a custom body by an illustrious coachbuilder of the era -- is something that can be enjoyed, on the move or stationary, while its rising value more than pays for its maintenance.
    The top few percent of classic cars have moved beyond property, in fact, to be on a level with works of art.

    Classic design

    Even if you discount the history of the cars concerned, the fact remains that they are genuine, bona fide proof of how distinct, bold and creative car designers were able to be half a century or more ago.
    These days, crash regulations, fuel efficiency, the laws of physics and the rulebook laid down by wind-tunnel testing mean that cars are looking more and more similar.
    By contrast, designers up to the 1960s took function into account, but also focused on what looked good, resulting in creations like the achingly beautiful 250 GT SWB that will be sold in Florida.
    Or in the case of the Bentley, they exploited the relative freedom of old-school motorsport regulations to make a handful of cars that are fast approaching their hundredth birthday.
    The modern-day buyers of cars like these already have a dozen contemporary Ferraris, Lamborghinis and Bugattis in the garage.
    What cars like the Bentley 4½ Litre offer is a fast-track to the sort of exclusivity that only a unique story can bring. And as Sotheby's event in Florida is likely to prove, the price of entry to that club isn't about to get cheaper any time soon.