Two die in protests after South Korean president removed from office

Park becomes the first South Korean leader to have been removed following an impeachment

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) Two protesters died during demonstrations in the South Korean capital Friday, after the country's president was removed from office over alleged corruption.

A statement from acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn also said that several people were injured during the protests in Seoul. It called the casualties regrettable and didn't provide further details on the deaths.

Earlier Friday, Park Geun-hye's presidency came to an end after a Constitutional Court upheld a December impeachment by South Korean lawmakers.

South Koreans immediately took to the streets in their thousands, with some groups protesting against the decision and others wildly celebrating her removal from power in emotional, sometimes violent scenes.

The country's political stability is crucial to the security of the region -- it is a key buttress against North Korea, its provocative neighbor, and a major trading partner with the US and its Asian neighbors.

