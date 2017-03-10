Story highlights Police don't elaborate on how they confirmed the identification of the body

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Malaysian police have confirmed that a man killed last month at Kuala Lumpur's airport was Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the country's top police official told reporters Friday.

"We have fulfilled the requirement of the laws on his identification," said Khalid Abu Bakar, inspector general of the Royal Malaysia Police.

He declined to elaborate on how police confirmed the man's identity, citing the security and safety of witnesses. It marks the first time police have officially confirmed the victim is indeed Kim Jong Nam.

Asked if Kim's relatives had been notified about the positive identification, the police chief replied: "Yes, we have already informed the relatives, so it seems no one is taking (the body)."

He said police will hand Kim's body over to the Malaysian Health Ministry since no one has claimed it.

