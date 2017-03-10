Malaysia confirms man killed at airport is Kim Jong Nam

Story highlights Police don't elaborate on how they confirmed the identification

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (CNN) Malaysian police have confirmed the North Korean citizen killed last month in Kuala Lumpur is Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters on Friday.

"We have fulfilled the requirement of the laws on his identification," Abu Bakar said. He would not elaborate on how police confirmed Kim's identity, citing the security and safety of "the witnesses."

This is the first time police have officially confirmed the victim is indeed Kim Jong Nam. Bakar said police will now hand Kim's body over to the Malaysian Health Ministry, because nobody has claimed it.

Kim was poisoned on February 13 with the highly lethal VX nerve agent as he was checking into a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Macau, according to Malaysian police.

Malaysia investigates

