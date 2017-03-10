Photos: Protests amid South Korean President's removal from office Police block supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye as they march Friday toward the Constitutional Court in opposition of her impeachment in Seoul, South Korea. Demonstrators both for and against Park took to the streets after the court upheld a December impeachment by lawmakers over alleged corruption. Hide Caption 1 of 13

A supporter of the ousted president lies in a pool of blood as protesters push to pass a police barricade preventing them from reaching the Constitutional Court. According to police, two people died in the protests. A statement from acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn said several people also were injured and called the casualties regrettable.

Anti-government activists march toward the presidential palace, known as the Blue House. Park will not leave the Blue House immediately, a spokesman told CNN.

Pro-Park supporters clash with police after the country's Constitutional Court announced it will to uphold her impeachment and remove her from office.

An effigy of ousted President Park Geun-hye is paraded through the streets of Seoul, South Korea. Now stripped of her immunity, Park is vulnerable to prosecution in the scandal that triggered her removal. Lawmakers and judges agreed that she abused her authority in helping a friend raise donations from companies.

Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye shout slogans and wave South Korean flags during a rally to oppose her impeachment.

An anti-government activist wears a mask of ousted President Park Geun-hye.

A supporter of ousted President Park Geun-hye shouts slogans in front of a police line.

Supporters of ousted President Park Geun-hye clash with police.

Protesters view cut-outs of ousted President Park Geun-hye and acting President and Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn in a mock jail during a march toward the presidential Blue House.

Park supporters are blocked by police during their march toward the Constitutional Court.

South Koreans celebrate at a restaurant after hearing the court's unanimous verdict upholding her impeachment.