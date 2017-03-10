(CNN) A team of archaeologists has discovered a giant 3,000-year-old statue thought to depict Ramses II, in what the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities is describing as "one of [its] most important archaeological discoveries."

Archaeologists from Egypt and Germany began removing the quartzite statue -- estimated to stand 30 feet tall -- from the ground in Matariya, greater Cairo, in front of state representatives and media crews Thursday.

The find comes at the end of a dig that began in 2012, says Dietrich Raue from the University of Leipzig, who heads the German team of archaeologists involved in the excavation.

"It was in an area that was almost completely investigated," he explains. The team had found basalt bases in the dilapidated courtyard, but nothing more substantial. "We thought [the pit] would be empty without any features... so that was a great surprise."

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani, who was on site for the unveiling, said the figure is most likely Pharaoh Ramses II, otherwise known as Ozymandias.

