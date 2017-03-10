(CNN) A team of archaeologists has discovered a giant 3,000-year-old statue thought to depict Ramses II, in what the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities is describing as "one of [its] most important archaeological discoveries."

Archaeologists from Egypt and Germany began removing the quartzite statue -- estimated to stand 26 feet tall -- from the ground in Matariya, greater Cairo, in front of state representatives and media crews Thursday.

Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani, who was on site for the unveiling, said the figure is most likely Pharaoh Ramses II, otherwise known as Ozymandias.

No inscriptions on the statue identify it as Ramses II, said Mahmoud Afifi, head of Ancient Egyptian antiquities at the ministry, but its discovery near the gate of a temple dedicated to Ramses II temple makes him the most likely subject.

Much of the temple complex of ancient Heliopolis, where the statue was found, was destroyed in the Greco-Roman period, and antiquities were plundered and sent to Alexandria or Europe. Other building materials were recycled as Cairo reinvented itself in later eras.

A worker stands with part of the quartzite head, removed Thursday.

