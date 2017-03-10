Nigeria's President Buhari returns from medical leave in UK

Story highlights President left the country January 19 on what was supposed to be a 10-day holiday

There has been no statement concerning the nature of his, as yet, undisclosed illness

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari arrived home Friday after nearly two months away on medical leave.

The President landed at the Kaduna Air Force base early Friday morning. His flight was diverted as the capital's airport is currently closed for repair work.

President Buhari flew to Abuja in a military jet and was received by the vice president Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president in his absence.

Buhari left the country on January 19 on what was supposed to be a 10-day holiday.

The break was then extended to allow him to complete medical tests, according to his aide Garba Shehu.

Read More