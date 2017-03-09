The week in 31 photos

A judge observes a basenji during the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, March 9.
Villagers are hit with colored water during a Holi festival in Mathura, India, on Tuesday, March 7. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
A stork chases another from a nest in Biebesheim, Germany, on Monday, March 6.
A police officer fires tear gas at Kashmiri protesters during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, India, on Friday, March 3.
Former US President Barack Obama waves Sunday, March 5, after leaving the National Gallery of Art in Washington.
A crowd watches an air show in Avalon, Australia, on Friday, March 3.
Hospitality staff members walk in Beijing during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Thursday, March 9. It is the country's top political advisory board.
A large wave pours into an ocean pool at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Monday, March 6.
A rocket is the centerpiece for a Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, March 7.
A zoo visitor watches a walrus in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday, March 6.
Two cats watch a mouse in Kuwait City on Wednesday, March 8.
People drive in Aleppo, Syria, on Sunday, March 5. The city has been wracked by violence during the country's five-year civil war.
A worker cleans a melting pot at a steel mill in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, March 7.
A dog jumps on bars at an animal shelter in Saqqara, Egypt, on Monday, March 6. The shelter has been struggling financially.
Children in Tel Aviv, Israel, wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim on Wednesday, March 8.
Aldo Seoane helps set up teepees near the Washington Monument on Tuesday, March 7. He was with a group of Native Americans protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
People in Santiago, Chile, line up to enter a Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Palacio La Moneda Cultural Center on Sunday, March 5.
A person walks by a digital American flag at New York's Times Square on Tuesday, March 7.
Fire and smoke billow from a car bomb explosion in Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, March 5. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city.
People from the Reiger Park township protest service and housing issues in Boksburg, South Africa, on Thursday, March 9.