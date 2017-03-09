Breaking News

The week in 31 photos

Updated 9:21 AM ET, Fri March 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

People stop to photograph the &quot;Fearless Girl&quot; statue facing Wall Street&#39;s charging bull sculpture Wednesday, March 8, in New York. State Street Global Advisors installed &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/09/us/gallery/fearless-girl-wall-street/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the statue&lt;/a&gt; ahead of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/world/gallery/international-womens-day-marches-2017/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;International Women&#39;s Day.&lt;/a&gt; The asset manager designed it to call attention to its new initiative to increase the number of women on its clients&#39; corporate boards.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People stop to photograph the "Fearless Girl" statue facing Wall Street's charging bull sculpture Wednesday, March 8, in New York. State Street Global Advisors installed the statue ahead of International Women's Day. The asset manager designed it to call attention to its new initiative to increase the number of women on its clients' corporate boards.
Hide Caption
1 of 31
A judge observes a basenji during the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, March 9.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A judge observes a basenji during the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, March 9.
Hide Caption
2 of 31
Civilians flee Mosul, Iraq, as fighting continues between Iraqi forces and the ISIS militant group on Wednesday, March 8. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/17/world/gallery/mosul/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;An offensive began in February&lt;/a&gt; to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS&#39; last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Civilians flee Mosul, Iraq, as fighting continues between Iraqi forces and the ISIS militant group on Wednesday, March 8. An offensive began in February to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year.
Hide Caption
3 of 31
Police block supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul as they march toward the Constitutional Court after a rally opposing her impeachment on Friday, March 10. The Constitutional Court &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/10/asia/south-korea-president-park-geun-hye-impeachment/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;upheld a parliamentary vote&lt;/a&gt; to impeach Park over allegations of corruption and cronyism. She becomes the country&#39;s first democratically elected leader to be forcibly removed.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Police block supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul as they march toward the Constitutional Court after a rally opposing her impeachment on Friday, March 10. The Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach Park over allegations of corruption and cronyism. She becomes the country's first democratically elected leader to be forcibly removed.
Hide Caption
4 of 31
Villagers are hit with colored water during a Holi festival in Mathura, India, on Tuesday, March 7. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Villagers are hit with colored water during a Holi festival in Mathura, India, on Tuesday, March 7. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring.
Hide Caption
5 of 31
US President Donald Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/07/politics/trump-white-house-tour-surprise/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;surprises visitors&lt;/a&gt; who were touring the White House on Tuesday, March 7. The tour group, including many young children, cheered and screamed after the President popped out from behind a room divider.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
US President Donald Trump surprises visitors who were touring the White House on Tuesday, March 7. The tour group, including many young children, cheered and screamed after the President popped out from behind a room divider.
Hide Caption
6 of 31
A stork chases another from a nest in Biebesheim, Germany, on Monday, March 6.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A stork chases another from a nest in Biebesheim, Germany, on Monday, March 6.
Hide Caption
7 of 31
The lights around the Statue of Liberty went dark for at least two hours on Tuesday, March 7. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/us/statute-of-liberty-dark-trnd/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;temporary, unplanned outage&quot;&lt;/a&gt; occurred after a lighting system controller was turned off to change faulty lighting equipment, according to Jerry Willis of the National Park Service.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
The lights around the Statue of Liberty went dark for at least two hours on Tuesday, March 7. The "temporary, unplanned outage" occurred after a lighting system controller was turned off to change faulty lighting equipment, according to Jerry Willis of the National Park Service.
Hide Caption
8 of 31
A police officer fires tear gas at Kashmiri protesters during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, India, on Friday, March 3.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A police officer fires tear gas at Kashmiri protesters during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, India, on Friday, March 3.
Hide Caption
9 of 31
Former US President Barack Obama waves Sunday, March 5, after leaving the National Gallery of Art in Washington.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Former US President Barack Obama waves Sunday, March 5, after leaving the National Gallery of Art in Washington.
Hide Caption
10 of 31
A crowd watches an air show in Avalon, Australia, on Friday, March 3.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A crowd watches an air show in Avalon, Australia, on Friday, March 3.
Hide Caption
11 of 31
After working through the night, US Rep. Tony Cardenas stretches Thursday, March 9, while members of the Energy and Commerce Committee argue the details of a health care bill introduced by top House Republicans. White House and Republican congressional leaders &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/politics/house-health-care-markup/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;sought to fast-track the legislation&lt;/a&gt; through Congress, but Democrats have promised at least 100 amendments. The bill has &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/09/politics/obamacare-republicans-trumpcare-ryancare/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;also met fierce resistance from some conservatives&lt;/a&gt; in the lower chamber.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
After working through the night, US Rep. Tony Cardenas stretches Thursday, March 9, while members of the Energy and Commerce Committee argue the details of a health care bill introduced by top House Republicans. White House and Republican congressional leaders sought to fast-track the legislation through Congress, but Democrats have promised at least 100 amendments. The bill has also met fierce resistance from some conservatives in the lower chamber.
Hide Caption
12 of 31
Hospitality staff members walk in Beijing during a plenary session of the Chinese People&#39;s Political Consultative Conference on Thursday, March 9. It is the country&#39;s top political advisory board.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Hospitality staff members walk in Beijing during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Thursday, March 9. It is the country's top political advisory board.
Hide Caption
13 of 31
A large wave pours into an ocean pool at Sydney&#39;s Bondi Beach on Monday, March 6.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A large wave pours into an ocean pool at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Monday, March 6.
Hide Caption
14 of 31
A rocket is the centerpiece for a Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, March 7.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A rocket is the centerpiece for a Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, March 7.
Hide Caption
15 of 31
A zoo visitor watches a walrus in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday, March 6.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A zoo visitor watches a walrus in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday, March 6.
Hide Caption
16 of 31
A wildfire burns near a windmill north of Protection, Kansas, on Tuesday, March 7. Wildfires across the country &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/07/us/wildfires-texas-deaths/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;had consumed more than 1 million acres&lt;/a&gt; by Tuesday night, taking at least seven lives. Other states affected were Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A wildfire burns near a windmill north of Protection, Kansas, on Tuesday, March 7. Wildfires across the country had consumed more than 1 million acres by Tuesday night, taking at least seven lives. Other states affected were Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas.
Hide Caption
17 of 31
Two cats watch a mouse in Kuwait City on Wednesday, March 8.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Two cats watch a mouse in Kuwait City on Wednesday, March 8.
Hide Caption
18 of 31
People drive in Aleppo, Syria, on Sunday, March 5. The city has been wracked by violence during the country&#39;s five-year civil war.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People drive in Aleppo, Syria, on Sunday, March 5. The city has been wracked by violence during the country's five-year civil war.
Hide Caption
19 of 31
A worker cleans a melting pot at a steel mill in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, March 7.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A worker cleans a melting pot at a steel mill in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, March 7.
Hide Caption
20 of 31
Activist Tamika Mallory, one of the founders of the Women&#39;s March movement, sits in the back of a police van Wednesday, March 8, after being detained for blocking traffic outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. Thirteen women outside the hotel &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/politics/womens-march-organizers-detained/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;were arrested for disorderly conduct&lt;/a&gt; during the &quot;Day Without a Woman&quot; march, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said. &lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/womensmarch/status/839558787753263104&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The Women&#39;s March tweeted:&lt;/a&gt; &quot;Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience. We will not be silent.&quot;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Activist Tamika Mallory, one of the founders of the Women's March movement, sits in the back of a police van Wednesday, March 8, after being detained for blocking traffic outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. Thirteen women outside the hotel were arrested for disorderly conduct during the "Day Without a Woman" march, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said. The Women's March tweeted: "Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience. We will not be silent."
Hide Caption
21 of 31
A dog jumps on bars at an animal shelter in Saqqara, Egypt, on Monday, March 6. The shelter has been struggling financially.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A dog jumps on bars at an animal shelter in Saqqara, Egypt, on Monday, March 6. The shelter has been struggling financially.
Hide Caption
22 of 31
Children in Tel Aviv, Israel, wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim on Wednesday, March 8.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Children in Tel Aviv, Israel, wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim on Wednesday, March 8.
Hide Caption
23 of 31
Police officers from Whittier, California, attend the funeral procession of slain officer Keith Boyer on Friday, March 3. Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/20/us/slain-california-officer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was killed in February&lt;/a&gt; by a recently paroled gang member, authorities said.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Police officers from Whittier, California, attend the funeral procession of slain officer Keith Boyer on Friday, March 3. Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department, was killed in February by a recently paroled gang member, authorities said.
Hide Caption
24 of 31
Aldo Seoane helps set up teepees near the Washington Monument on Tuesday, March 7. He was with a group of Native Americans protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Aldo Seoane helps set up teepees near the Washington Monument on Tuesday, March 7. He was with a group of Native Americans protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline.
Hide Caption
25 of 31
People in Santiago, Chile, line up to enter a Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Palacio La Moneda Cultural Center on Sunday, March 5.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People in Santiago, Chile, line up to enter a Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Palacio La Moneda Cultural Center on Sunday, March 5.
Hide Caption
26 of 31
A person walks by a digital American flag at New York&#39;s Times Square on Tuesday, March 7.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
A person walks by a digital American flag at New York's Times Square on Tuesday, March 7.
Hide Caption
27 of 31
Fire and smoke billow from a car bomb explosion in Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, March 5. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
Fire and smoke billow from a car bomb explosion in Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, March 5. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city.
Hide Caption
28 of 31
People from the Reiger Park township protest service and housing issues in Boksburg, South Africa, on Thursday, March 9.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People from the Reiger Park township protest service and housing issues in Boksburg, South Africa, on Thursday, March 9.
Hide Caption
29 of 31
First responders work at the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7. Officials believe the bus became stuck on the elevated crossing before &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/08/us/biloxi-mississippi-bus-train-crash-site-history/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the train hit,&lt;/a&gt; killing four and injuring dozens, a police spokeswoman said.
Photos: The week in 31 photos
First responders work at the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7. Officials believe the bus became stuck on the elevated crossing before the train hit, killing four and injuring dozens, a police spokeswoman said.
Hide Caption
30 of 31
People run away from exploding fireworks during a San Juan de Dios celebration in Tultepec, Mexico, on Wednesday, March 8. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/03/02/world/gallery/week-in-photos-0303/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See last week in 32 photos&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: The week in 31 photos
People run away from exploding fireworks during a San Juan de Dios celebration in Tultepec, Mexico, on Wednesday, March 8. See last week in 32 photos
Hide Caption
31 of 31
01 week in photos 031002 week in photos 031003 week in photos 031031 week in photos 031004 week in photos 0310 RESTRICTED05 week in photos 031006 week in photos 031007 week in photos 031008 week in photos 0310 RESTRICTED09 week in photos 031010 week in photos 031011 week in photos 031012 week in photos 031013 week in photos 031014 week in photos 031015 week in photos 031016 week in photos 031017 week in photos 031018 week in photos 0310 RESTRICTED19 week in photos 031020 week in photos 031021 week in photos 031022 week in photos 031023 week in photos 031024 week in photos 031025 week in photos 031026 week in photos 0310 RESTRICTED27 week in photos 031028 week in photos 031029 week in photos 031030 week in photos 0310
Take a look at 31 photos of the week from March 3 through March 10.