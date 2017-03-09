Photos: The week in 31 photos People stop to photograph the "Fearless Girl" statue facing Wall Street's charging bull sculpture Wednesday, March 8, in New York. State Street Global Advisors installed the statue ahead of International Women's Day. The asset manager designed it to call attention to its new initiative to increase the number of women on its clients' corporate boards. Hide Caption 1 of 31

A judge observes a basenji during the Crufts dog show in Birmingham, England, on Thursday, March 9. Hide Caption 2 of 31

Civilians flee Mosul, Iraq, as fighting continues between Iraqi forces and the ISIS militant group on Wednesday, March 8. An offensive began in February to reclaim western Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, after Iraqi forces liberated the eastern half of the city earlier this year. Hide Caption 3 of 31

Police block supporters of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye in Seoul as they march toward the Constitutional Court after a rally opposing her impeachment on Friday, March 10. The Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary vote to impeach Park over allegations of corruption and cronyism. She becomes the country's first democratically elected leader to be forcibly removed. Hide Caption 4 of 31

Villagers are hit with colored water during a Holi festival in Mathura, India, on Tuesday, March 7. The Holi festival of colors is a Hindu celebration marking the arrival of spring. Hide Caption 5 of 31

US President Donald Trump surprises visitors who were touring the White House on Tuesday, March 7. The tour group, including many young children, cheered and screamed after the President popped out from behind a room divider. Hide Caption 6 of 31

A stork chases another from a nest in Biebesheim, Germany, on Monday, March 6. Hide Caption 7 of 31

The lights around the Statue of Liberty went dark for at least two hours on Tuesday, March 7. The "temporary, unplanned outage" occurred after a lighting system controller was turned off to change faulty lighting equipment, according to Jerry Willis of the National Park Service. Hide Caption 8 of 31

A police officer fires tear gas at Kashmiri protesters during an anti-India protest in Srinagar, India, on Friday, March 3. Hide Caption 9 of 31

Former US President Barack Obama waves Sunday, March 5, after leaving the National Gallery of Art in Washington. Hide Caption 10 of 31

A crowd watches an air show in Avalon, Australia, on Friday, March 3. Hide Caption 11 of 31

After working through the night, US Rep. Tony Cardenas stretches Thursday, March 9, while members of the Energy and Commerce Committee argue the details of a health care bill introduced by top House Republicans. White House and Republican congressional leaders sought to fast-track the legislation through Congress, but Democrats have promised at least 100 amendments. The bill has also met fierce resistance from some conservatives in the lower chamber. Hide Caption 12 of 31

Hospitality staff members walk in Beijing during a plenary session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference on Thursday, March 9. It is the country's top political advisory board. Hide Caption 13 of 31

A large wave pours into an ocean pool at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Monday, March 6. Hide Caption 14 of 31

A rocket is the centerpiece for a Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, March 7. Hide Caption 15 of 31

A zoo visitor watches a walrus in Hamburg, Germany, on Monday, March 6. Hide Caption 16 of 31

A wildfire burns near a windmill north of Protection, Kansas, on Tuesday, March 7. Wildfires across the country had consumed more than 1 million acres by Tuesday night, taking at least seven lives. Other states affected were Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas. Hide Caption 17 of 31

Two cats watch a mouse in Kuwait City on Wednesday, March 8. Hide Caption 18 of 31

People drive in Aleppo, Syria, on Sunday, March 5. The city has been wracked by violence during the country's five-year civil war. Hide Caption 19 of 31

A worker cleans a melting pot at a steel mill in Salzgitter, Germany, on Tuesday, March 7. Hide Caption 20 of 31

Activist Tamika Mallory, one of the founders of the Women's March movement, sits in the back of a police van Wednesday, March 8, after being detained for blocking traffic outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower in New York. Thirteen women outside the hotel were arrested for disorderly conduct during the "Day Without a Woman" march, a spokesman for the New York Police Department said. The Women's March tweeted: "Many of our national organizers have been arrested in an act of civil disobedience. We will not be silent." Hide Caption 21 of 31

A dog jumps on bars at an animal shelter in Saqqara, Egypt, on Monday, March 6. The shelter has been struggling financially. Hide Caption 22 of 31

Children in Tel Aviv, Israel, wear costumes during celebrations marking the Jewish holiday of Purim on Wednesday, March 8. Hide Caption 23 of 31

Police officers from Whittier, California, attend the funeral procession of slain officer Keith Boyer on Friday, March 3. Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department, was killed in February by a recently paroled gang member, authorities said. Hide Caption 24 of 31

Aldo Seoane helps set up teepees near the Washington Monument on Tuesday, March 7. He was with a group of Native Americans protesting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Hide Caption 25 of 31

People in Santiago, Chile, line up to enter a Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Palacio La Moneda Cultural Center on Sunday, March 5. Hide Caption 26 of 31

A person walks by a digital American flag at New York's Times Square on Tuesday, March 7. Hide Caption 27 of 31

Fire and smoke billow from a car bomb explosion in Mosul, Iraq, on Sunday, March 5. Iraqi forces have been fighting ISIS militants for control of the city. Hide Caption 28 of 31

People from the Reiger Park township protest service and housing issues in Boksburg, South Africa, on Thursday, March 9. Hide Caption 29 of 31

First responders work at the scene where a train hit a bus in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Tuesday, March 7. Officials believe the bus became stuck on the elevated crossing before the train hit, killing four and injuring dozens, a police spokeswoman said. Hide Caption 30 of 31