Photos: How religions predict the world will end He says his name is Jezus and he's building an ark for a few chosen followers when the apocalypse happens. Obscure cults like Jezus' Cinderland -- featured on CNN's "Believer with Reza Aslan" -- aren't the only ones who believe that the world will come to an end in a dramatic fashion. They don't all agree -- even within a particular faith -- but here are a few of the more popular doomsday prophecies. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Aztec mythology: The Aztecs, who lived in what is modern-day Mexico from the 14th to 16th centuries, believed that the earth would be ended by a never-ending solar eclipse. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Hopi mythology: The teachings of the Native American Hopi tribe predict that the world will be covered with iron snakes, stone rivers, and a giant spider's web. The seas will turn black and a huge blue star will crash into the planet. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Norse mythology: The end of the world, according to Norse mythology, happens in an all-destroying battle between the gods. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Hinduism: There is no "prophecy" on how the world ends in Hindu thought. Most Hindus believe that the universe goes through a sequence of cyclical eras.



Correction: A previous version said Hindus believe the world will end in a cataclysmic flood, but that is not a universally accepted belief. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Buddhism: Buddhists predict that after the complete degeneration of human society, the earth will enter a new era in which the next Buddha will appear. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Zoroastrianism: Zoroastrians believe that the earth will be devoured by fire, after which sinners will be punished for three days -- and then forgiven. Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Judaism: When the world ends, according to Judaism, Jewish exiles will gather in Israel, the dead resurrected, and all of humanity will live in a redeemed world. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Mainstream Christianity: The Bible says that the end of the world will be marked by a complete unraveling of society, including widespread calamity and war. The righteous will be raptured and directly lifted into heaven. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Mormonism: Mormons, who follow the Bible and the Book of Mormon, believe that Jesus Christ will return to earth in Missouri, and believers will be assigned to one of three heavenly kingdoms. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: How religions predict the world will end Islam: The Muslim holy book, the Quran, says that God will assess humanity by annihilation of all life, resurrection and judgment. The end days will mark an era where good eventually triumphs over evil. Hide Caption 11 of 12