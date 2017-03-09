How religions predict the world will end
How religions predict the world will end
Aztec mythology: The Aztecs, who lived in what is modern-day Mexico from the 14th to 16th centuries, believed that the earth would be ended by a never-ending solar eclipse.
Hopi mythology: The teachings of the Native American Hopi tribe predict that the world will be covered with iron snakes, stone rivers, and a giant spider's web. The seas will turn black and a huge blue star will crash into the planet.
Norse mythology: The end of the world, according to Norse mythology, happens in an all-destroying battle between the gods.
Hinduism: There is no "prophecy" on how the world ends in Hindu thought. Most Hindus believe that the universe goes through a sequence of cyclical eras.
Correction: A previous version said Hindus believe the world will end in a cataclysmic flood, but that is not a universally accepted belief.
Buddhism: Buddhists predict that after the complete degeneration of human society, the earth will enter a new era in which the next Buddha will appear.
Zoroastrianism: Zoroastrians believe that the earth will be devoured by fire, after which sinners will be punished for three days -- and then forgiven.
Judaism: When the world ends, according to Judaism, Jewish exiles will gather in Israel, the dead resurrected, and all of humanity will live in a redeemed world.
Mainstream Christianity: The Bible says that the end of the world will be marked by a complete unraveling of society, including widespread calamity and war. The righteous will be raptured and directly lifted into heaven.
Mormonism: Mormons, who follow the Bible and the Book of Mormon, believe that Jesus Christ will return to earth in Missouri, and believers will be assigned to one of three heavenly kingdoms.
Islam: The Muslim holy book, the Quran, says that God will assess humanity by annihilation of all life, resurrection and judgment. The end days will mark an era where good eventually triumphs over evil.
Rastafarianism: Rastafari is a religion developed in Jamaica in the 1930s. It reveres the late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie as God incarnate. Rastafarians believe Selassie will return for the day of judgment and bring home those taken from Africa through the slave trade, heralding an era of peace and harmony at Mount Zion in Africa.