It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's ... a moon

(CNN) NASA on Thursday released pictures of Pan, one of Saturn's many moons, and its distinctive shape is drawing comparisons to flying saucers and stuffed pasta.

The images of the moon come courtesy of NASA's Cassini spacecraft, and reveal the UFO-like form of the tiny satellite, which has an average radius of just 8.8 miles.

Cassini's Twitter account tweeted a gif showing the raw images.

Twitter users quickly chimed in. "Should or could be called Wonton or Ravioli but that's amazing!!!" one wrote. "Sign me up! Ravioli is one of my favorite foods," said another.

One artist even took the time to make a little comic.

