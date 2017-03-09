Story highlights Police: Women were being held by a man against their will in Sandy Springs, Georgia

One woman called 911 from inside the house

(CNN) The voice on the 911 call was soft, high-pitched and scared.

"I'm in a very bad situation and I need to get out," the woman said.

What do you mean? the operator asked.

"It's a house full of girls, and he threatened that if I try to leave, that he'll try to kill me."

Police responding to that 911 call entered an expensive home in a tony Atlanta suburb and encountered eight adult women being held by a man against their will, law enforcement said.

Read More