At 7, this boy runs a company and saves for college

He's saving for his college education, though he claims it's actually for a full-size trash truck

(CNN) It's never too early to start a business.

When he was 3½ years old, Ryan Hickman visited the rePlanet recycling center in California, and found his life's mission.

The next day, as he greeted his dad, Damion, at their San Juan Capistrano driveway, he pointed down the street and made an announcement: "My new business! I'm going to pick up all the cans and bottles from everyone in the neighborhood."

Today, at the ripe old age of 7, he is the CEO, manager and employee of Ryan's Recycling Company . He has 50 customers and over 200,000 bottles and cans in his recycling credit.

Ryan Hickman's project won the attention of Ellen DeGeneres.

Though Ryan says he doesn't remember what made it all start (It was over half his life ago!) he remains passionate about the reason. "It's because bottles get to the ocean and then animals get sick and die," he says.

