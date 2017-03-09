Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, March 9

(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- After a grueling 27 hours and 18 minutes, a second House committee passed the GOP health care plan. (Watch this congressman actually offer Waffle House to speed things up.)
-- However, people and groups are coming out against the plan. Trump's chief medical officer for Medicaid said he opposed the bill. There's also a list here.
-- According to a CNN/ORC poll, most people can't stop talking politics.
-- Speaking of politics, Washington state joins Hawaii in challenging President Trump's new travel ban.
-- Illegal border crossings were down 40% last month, a sign Trump's tough talk on immigration is having a deterrent effect.
-- Wikileaks wants to give details on CIA hacking to tech companies so they can patch security holes.
-- Neanderthals may have self-medicated long before pills.
A CNN Exclusive:
-- This cold case special prosecutor may be the target of a... special prosecutor.