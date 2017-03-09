Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Thursday, March 9

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 3:41 PM ET, Thu March 9, 2017

House Committee member Rep. Tony Cardenas, D-Calif., stretches while others argue the details of the GOP&#39;s health care on March 9. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- After a grueling 27 hours and 18 minutes, a second House committee passed the GOP health care plan. (Watch this congressman actually offer Waffle House to speed things up.)
-- However, people and groups are coming out against the plan. Trump's chief medical officer for Medicaid said he opposed the bill. There's also a list here.
-- According to a CNN/ORC poll, most people can't stop talking politics.
    -- Speaking of politics, Washington state joins Hawaii in challenging President Trump's new travel ban.
    -- Illegal border crossings were down 40% last month, a sign Trump's tough talk on immigration is having a deterrent effect.
    -- Wikileaks wants to give details on CIA hacking to tech companies so they can patch security holes.
    -- Neanderthals may have self-medicated long before pills.
    A CNN Exclusive:
    -- This cold case special prosecutor may be the target of a... special prosecutor.