Story highlights Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead last month in Indiana

Liberty's family wants the public to examine the image and voice of a man who was recorded on her phone

(CNN) Liberty "Libby" German used to have a trademark, teasing response when the Indiana teen's family would ask her to pick up after herself, her grandfather recalls.

"I will," the 14-year-old would say, followed by a pause. "In a minute."

The girl's family is now asking people to take the minute she often wanted -- and use it to see if they recognize the image and voice of a man police say is a suspect in last month's killings of Libby and her friend Abigail "Abby" Williams.

Libby and Abby, 13, were found slain near an Indiana hiking trail on February 14. Police say Libby had taken cell phone video of a man shortly before the girls were killed, and that the man is suspected of killing them.

Liberty "Libby" German, left, and Abigail "Abby" Williams.

"Give her the one minute she always asked for, to really study the picture and listen to the audio clip," Libby's grandfather, Mike Patty, said at a news conference Thursday.

