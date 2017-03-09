Breaking News

Indiana teen killings: Family wants you to look at the suspect's photo again

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:37 PM ET, Thu March 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

indiana teen murders presser_00003108
indiana teen murders presser_00003108

    JUST WATCHED

    Police to murder suspect: We will find you

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Police to murder suspect: We will find you 01:00

Story highlights

  • Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead last month in Indiana
  • Liberty's family wants the public to examine the image and voice of a man who was recorded on her phone

(CNN)Liberty "Libby" German used to have a trademark, teasing response when the Indiana teen's family would ask her to pick up after herself, her grandfather recalls.

"I will," the 14-year-old would say, followed by a pause. "In a minute."
The girl's family is now asking people to take the minute she often wanted -- and use it to see if they recognize the image and voice of a man police say is a suspect in last month's killings of Libby and her friend Abigail "Abby" Williams.
    Libby and Abby, 13, were found slain near an Indiana hiking trail on February 14. Police say Libby had taken cell phone video of a man shortly before the girls were killed, and that the man is suspected of killing them.
    Liberty &quot;Libby&quot; German, left, and Abigail &quot;Abby&quot; Williams.
    Liberty "Libby" German, left, and Abigail "Abby" Williams.
    "Give her the one minute she always asked for, to really study the picture and listen to the audio clip," Libby's grandfather, Mike Patty, said at a news conference Thursday.
    Read More

    'Someone out there knows this person'

    Libby and Abby, friends and fellow softball players, were dropped off February 13 near an abandoned rail bridge over a creek so that they could hang out and walk around, police said. They were near their hometown, Delphi, a city of about 2,800 people roughly 65 miles northwest of Indianapolis.
    Police: Indiana victim filmed suspect
    indiana teens death search suspect sot pj_00005821

      JUST WATCHED

      Police: Indiana victim filmed suspect

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Police: Indiana victim filmed suspect 02:07
    They were reported missing after they didn't arrive at a designated pickup time. Their bodies were found the next day near a trail about a half-mile upstream from the bridge, police said.
    Authorities last month released a grainy photo of a suspect: Someone who appears to be a white man wearing blue jeans, a blue coat and a hoodie, according to police. They still are trying to identify him.
    Indiana State Police are circulating this photo of a man who was on the Delphi Historic Trails on February 13 around the time the girls went missing.
    Indiana State Police are circulating this photo of a man who was on the Delphi Historic Trails on February 13 around the time the girls went missing.
    Police said that the photo came from a video that Libby had taken on her cell phone.
    They also released audio of a man's voice that the phone video had captured. The words "down the hill" are heard.
    The image and audio have circulated publicly for more than two weeks. Patty on Thursday urged the public to take a close look.
    CNN Map
    "Someone out there knows this person or persons. He's someone's neighbor, co-worker, family member, friend, husband or acquaintance," he said.
    Police have said they have more video but they are not releasing it.

    $220,000 reward

    Authorities urge anyone with information about the killings to call their tip line. They say there's a reward of more than $220,000 -- boosted in part by donations from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and former Colts punter Pat McAfee -- for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for the girls' deaths.
    More than 11,000 tips have been received, but more information is needed, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said.
    There is no indication that the case is tied to other homicides, Perrine said.

    CNN's Eric Levenson, Lauren DelValle and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this report.