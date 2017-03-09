Passenger causes plane to divert after he's charged $12 for a blanket

Story highlights A Hawaii-bound flight was diverted to Los Angeles Wednesday morning

A man threatened an airport employee after refusing to pay $12 for a blanket, police said

(CNN) Who hasn't complained about airline fees? Well, there's apparently a limit to the degree a customer can gripe -- especially if it happens in midair.

In this case, it seems a chilly cabin -- and a dispute over cold, hard cash -- sparked a heated exchange Wednesday between a passenger and an employee of Hawaiian Airlines.

The 66-year-old man threatened the worker after he was charged $12 for a blanket, said Officer Rob Pedregon, a spokesman for the police department at Los Angeles International Airport. The man insisted he should not have to pay because it was cold on the plane.

Then, during an in-flight call with an airline representative, the man said he "would like to take someone behind the woodshed for this," Pedregon said.

Airport police cited an "unruly passenger," and the captain diverted the Honolulu-bound flight to Los Angeles. After landing, police officers and FBI agents met with the flight crew and passenger and determined the man did not pose a serious threat.

