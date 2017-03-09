Story highlights Powerful winds derailed a train, blew over tractor trailers and pushed a plane off a runway

Gusts reportedly reached 50-70 mph in some areas

(CNN) Powerful and potentially dangerous winds blew across the Great Lakes region and the northeast United States Wednesday, derailing a train, blowing over tractor trailers and pushing a plane off a runway. Gusts reportedly reached 50-70 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The exceptional winds, which blew from the upper Midwest, across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast, can be blamed on a very strong storm system moving across Canada.

A CSX train was derailed in Batavia, New York, between Buffalo -- where wind gusts reached 66 mph -- and Rochester.

A total of 12 rail cars were involved, according to CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle, but there were no reports of injuries or of any leaks or spills of freight from the train.

Rochester saw winds over hurricane-force, with a peak gust of 81 mph, according to the National Weather Service. As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, Rochester Gas & Electric reported 100,147 customers without power.

