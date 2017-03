The bronze statue "Fearless Girl" faces off against Wall Street's iconic charging bull sculpture in New York on International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8. State Street Global Advisors installed the "Fearless Girl" in Manhattan's Financial District as part of the asset manager's campaign to increase the number of women on their clients' corporate boards.

Photos: Wall Street's 'Fearless Girl' statue

A crowd gathers in Lower Manhattan to see the statue of the defiant girl in front of the charging bull on March 8. "A key contributor to effective independent board leadership is diversity of thought, which requires directors with different skills, backgrounds and expertise," said Ron O'Hanley, president and CEO of State Street Global Advisors in a statement explaining the firm's initiative.