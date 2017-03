The bronze statue "Fearless Girl" faces off against Wall Street's iconic charging bull sculpture in New York on International Women's Day on Wednesday, March 8. State Street Global Advisors installed the "Fearless Girl" in Manhattan's Financial District as part of the asset manager's campaign to increase the number of women on their clients' corporate boards.

A crowd gathers in Lower Manhattan to see the statue of the defiant girl in front of the charging bull on March 8. The statue is expected to remain in place for at least a week, but State Street Global Advisors and others involved in the project are seeking an extension of a month.