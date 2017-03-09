Story highlights Michael J. Knowles' "Reasons To Vote For Democrats" is a #1 bestseller on Amazon

The book's 266 pages are all blank

(CNN) Looking for a quick vacation read? It doesn't get any quicker than Michael J. Knowles' "Reasons To Vote For Democrats" -- all of the pages are blank.

Knowles is a Yale graduate and correspondent for the Daily Wire, a conservative website. He self-published the book, which contains only headers and a bibliography, along with 266 empty pages. The book, a clear attempt to troll Democrats, has set the internet on fire and vaulted to the No. 1 bestseller spot on Amazon.

"What's really great about this book, you can go cover to cover in about 15, 20 seconds," Knowles said on " Fox & Friends " Thursday.

'BEST TO LEAVE THE PAGES BLANK': @michaeljknowles' new book 'Reasons to Vote for Democrats' is completely blank! pic.twitter.com/ZasbMCZedN — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) March 9, 2017

The book's Amazon page touts it as "the most exhaustively researched and coherently argued Democrat Party apologia to date."

"'Reasons To Vote For Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide' is a political treatise sure to stand the test of time," the description reads. "A must-have addition to any political observer's coffee table."

