Why now is the time to visit Key West

Key West, Florida (CNN) Key West gets a lot of airtime on New Year's Eve and during annual events like October's bacchanal Fantasy Fest. But there's no better time to visit the last stop on US 1 than right now, through the spring.

The sun is shining, there's very little rain, and the town is buzzing with energy and events to keep Conch Republic locals, snowbirds and day-trippers alike busy.

Plus, direct flights and new hotels, restaurants and more are making a quick Key West getaway that much more attractive.

New flights

Driving the Overseas Highway to Key West from Miami or Fort Lauderdale is one of the best road trips in the United States, but if you're short on time and want to fly, there are a number of new seasonal flights that will take you straight to the island.