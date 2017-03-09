California desert's wildflower 'super bloom' delights nature lovers

This winter's rains should make this year's display, particularly vibrant.

Michael Zandy went out early Saturday morning to get a sunrise shot of the flowers. He's visited the park twice since moving to the area in November and plans to go back soon.

Anza Borrego is expected to explode with wildflowers during the next couple weeks! Last weekend we climbed up this canyon for sunrise and found the entire top blooming with purple! Go check it out if you can! A post shared by @zandtrick on Mar 8, 2017 at 7:06am PST

Theriault said the park got triple its normal number of visitors on Saturday and that all of its parking lots were full by 11 a.m.

Flowers in the Anza-Borrego Desert. #anzaborrego #california #dedert #wildflowers A post shared by Kevin (@slworking) on Mar 8, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

