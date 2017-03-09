Washington state asks judge to block new Trump travel ban

Story highlights State AG Bob Ferguson announced the legal action Thursday

The new executive order is scheduled to take effect March 16

Washington says the constitutional arguments against the first order still pertain to the new one

(CNN) Washington state will ask a federal judge Thursday to block President Donald Trump's new travel ban, joining Hawaii as the second state to challenge the executive order.

Bob Ferguson, Washington state's attorney general, said that despite the significant changes to the President's previous executive order, the new travel ban still suffers from legal flaws.

"The revised executive order does narrow" its impact, but "there is still harm," Ferguson said in a news conference on Thursday. "This is effectively a Muslim ban."

Attorneys general from New York and Oregon confirmed they are planning to join the lawsuit. Minnesota is already part of the challenge to Trump's actions.

US District Court Judge James Robart issued a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the original travel ban on February 3.

