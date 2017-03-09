Washington state asks judge to block new Trump travel ban

Story highlights State AG Bob Ferguson announced the legal action Thursday

The new executive order is scheduled to take effect March 16

(CNN) Washington state will ask a federal judge Thursday to block President Donald Trump's new travel ban, joining Hawaii as the second state to challenge the executive order.

The state's attorney general, Bob Ferguson, said that despite the significant changes to the President's previous executive order, the new travel ban still suffers from legal flaws.

"The revised executive order does narrow" its impact. "There is still harm," Ferguson said. "This is effectively a Muslim ban."

US District Court Judge James Robart issued a nationwide temporary restraining order blocking implementation of the original travel ban on February 3.

Trump signed a new executive order Monday banning foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days and banning all refugees for 120 days, but excluded green card holders and those with existing valid visas from the order.

Read More