DC restaurant alleges unfair competition in suit against Trump, DC hotel

Story highlights The lawsuit was filed by a married couple that owns the Cork restaurant

A spokesman for The Trump Organization called the suit "a wild publicity stunt"

(CNN) A local DC restaurant is taking President Donald Trump and his luxury hotel in Washington to court in the first lawsuit alleging unfair business competition since Inauguration Day.

The lawsuit was filed in DC superior court by a married couple that owns the Cork restaurant, located 1.5 miles from the Trump hotel. They said they can't compete with the President because he has a "big leg up" with foreign dignitaries and business leaders who want to patronize Trump's hotel to curry favor with him.

The suit cites a "perception by many of its customers and prospective customers of the hotel ... that it would be to their advantage in their dealings with President Donald J. Trump and other agencies of the United States government if they patronized the hotel."

Pressed at a news conference to provide proof Thursday that the restaurant's business is declining, an attorney said it is "very difficult to put a number on it."

The White House referred a request for comment to The Trump Organization. Alan Garten, a spokesman for the company, called the lawsuit "a wild publicity stunt completely lacking in legal merit."

