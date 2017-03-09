(CNN) President Donald Trump is a lot like a stand-up comedian, Trevor Noah said Wednesday -- he "connects with audiences in the same way."

Speaking at "The Messy Truth," a town hall series hosted by CNN commentator Van Jones, "The Daily Show" host analyzed how Trump interacts with a crowd.

"During that moment with Ryan's wife, Trump even told a joke and people laughed, people connected," Noah said. "When you watched Trump, and what you said, my first instinct was, come again, man? But then, when I watched it, I realized what you were saying. The honest truth is that he became presidential in that moment. What's not scary is that he became presidential in that moment. I think what's scary is that it is that easy to become presidential."

Jones, a staunch critic of Trump, said he did not regret his remarks.

