Ex-US ambassador to Russia offers advice to Jon Huntsman

Story highlights Thomas Pickering says there are issues Americans can work with Russians on

He says the nuclear issue will be critical for the new US ambassador

(CNN) Thomas Pickering, a former US ambassador to Russia, offered some words of wisdom to Jon Huntsman, the man tapped to be the next envoy to Moscow.

Pickering told CNN's "New Day" on Thursday that Huntsman first must "form his own judgment about what is real, what is true."

"Our relationship with Russia over the years has been difficult ... and sometimes very confrontational," Pickering said, also pointing out some areas in which the two nations have cooperated.

"We've worked together against terrorism. We've worked together interestingly enough in Afghanistan. ... The Russians have worked together with us very closely under the International Space Station. We've tried to work with them on Syria. Some of that has begun to come back again."